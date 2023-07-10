Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $413.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

