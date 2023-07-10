Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,983 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

ECL stock opened at $183.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average is $163.73.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

