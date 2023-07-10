Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 813 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.49 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

