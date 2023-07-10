PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15,113.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,676 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 14.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $71,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

