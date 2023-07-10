PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.