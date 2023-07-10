PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $183.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

