Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

