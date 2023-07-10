Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 86,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 488,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 22,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 566,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

