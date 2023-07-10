Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,772,000 after acquiring an additional 931,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,021.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 905,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.