Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PECO opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

