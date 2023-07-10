PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

