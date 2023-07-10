PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE PZC opened at $7.64 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 157.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

