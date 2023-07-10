PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.41.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- Shell’s Production Outlook: Not as Bad as Expected?
- Tyson Foods Becomes a Value Play, Cyclical Bull Run Coming
- Enphase Energy is Still Converting Solar Energy into Profits
- Gorilla Technology Skyrockets 124% On Smart Government Contract
- Why Buying The Dip In Alphabet (Google) Could Yield Big Returns
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.