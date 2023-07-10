PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 559,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

