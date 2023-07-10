PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFL stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 194,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.