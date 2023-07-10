PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PFL stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.82.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
