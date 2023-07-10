PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMF opened at $10.41 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

