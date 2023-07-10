PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

