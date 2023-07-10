PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:RCS opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.04.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
