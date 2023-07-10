Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Raised by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 187.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $206.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.