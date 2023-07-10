PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.
PPL Trading Down 1.3 %
PPL opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.
PPL Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.
Institutional Trading of PPL
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PPL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 707,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
