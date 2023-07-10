Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $199.12 on Friday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

