Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.
Primerica Stock Performance
PRI opened at $199.12 on Friday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Transactions at Primerica
In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
