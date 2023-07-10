Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $199.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77. Primerica has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

