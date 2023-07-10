Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($23.48) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.53) to GBX 1,550 ($19.67) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,700 ($21.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,540.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after buying an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 337,474 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $7,692,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.