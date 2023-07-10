PSI Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $438.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.23 and its 200 day moving average is $350.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

