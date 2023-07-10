PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,958 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

