PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.