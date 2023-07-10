PSI Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.24 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

