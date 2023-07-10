PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTD. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $24.74 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

