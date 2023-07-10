PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $494.36 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $517.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

