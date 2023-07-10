PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.
AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
