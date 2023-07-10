PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $156,979.68 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $156,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 7,716 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,659.60.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $272,700.00.
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06.
PubMatic Price Performance
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.24 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
