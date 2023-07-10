PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $156,979.68 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $156,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 7,716 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,659.60.

On Friday, June 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $272,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.24 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Further Reading

