Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) COO Buys $74,951.01 in Stock

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,951.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PMO opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $12.98.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
