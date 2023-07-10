Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) COO Buys $74,951.01 in Stock

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,951.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMO opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

