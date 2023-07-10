QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

