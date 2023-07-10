Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.64 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

