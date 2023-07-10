Raymond James Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $14.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,631,635,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

