Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

