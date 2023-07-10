Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 165,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 119,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX opened at $97.42 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.