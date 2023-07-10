Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells $68,720.46 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $68,720.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,022.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $9,348.00.

Reading International Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of RDI opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 11.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 562,290 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reading International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

