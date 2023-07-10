Reviewing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Caldwell Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84% Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 5.48 $2.95 billion $7.83 27.94 Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 8.77

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Caldwell Partners International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Automatic Data Processing pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Automatic Data Processing and Caldwell Partners International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00 Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $237.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Caldwell Partners International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services. In addition, the company offers Agile talent solutions. It serves real estate, consumer, commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity, venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brands. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

