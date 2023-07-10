Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

RCH stock opened at C$41.65 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$33.63 and a 12 month high of C$45.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$403.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$376.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.0866534 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

