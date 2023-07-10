Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $388.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.25. The firm has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

