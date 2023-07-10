Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,930 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $86.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

