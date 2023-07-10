Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after acquiring an additional 146,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,012,000 after acquiring an additional 325,783 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

