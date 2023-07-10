Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 736 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $115.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

