Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 944 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.2 %
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
