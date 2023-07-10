Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $114,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

