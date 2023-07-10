Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $65,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

