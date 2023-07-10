Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $70,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Webster Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,157,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,474,000 after buying an additional 403,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Webster Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of WBS opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

