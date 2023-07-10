Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $94,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,074 shares of company stock worth $194,368. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Bank of America increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

