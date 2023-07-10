Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
