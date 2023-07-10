Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.27 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.