Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $150.33 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

