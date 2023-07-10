Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,807,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $159,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $139,189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $122,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.
Ball Stock Up 2.1 %
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
